Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen are looking back on their Gossip Girl days. The Humphrey siblings -- Dan and Jenny -- reunited on Badgley's SiriusXM podcast, Podcrushed, and reflected on their time starring on the teen drama, which ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

ET has an exclusive video clip from the special reunion episode, which begins with Badgley telling his former co-star that he's now a dad of two. Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, share a nearly 3-year-old son, James. The actor is also stepdad to Kirke's 14-year-old son, Cassius.

"Which is crazy," Momsen tells Badgley of him being a dad. "Congratulations, by the way."

Badgley offers his thanks, before explaining how life as a dad made him look back on his time on Gossip Girl differently.

"When you bring in children, it just does something very positive, I think, to a space. A lot of times in professions, people don't feel that way. They're like, 'Agh, these kids. Now we can't speak the way we want to speak,' or everything is kind of dumbed down, but I feel kind of the opposite," he tells Momsen, 30. "It takes someone who is really mature and honest to be themselves around a younger person. I don't know that I did that."

"I think you did," Momsen chimes in. "I think you totally did. I don't have any bad memories of you, so that's good."

Badgley, 36, responds with a laugh, telling his former co-star, "That's really great to hear."

"I always had fun filming our scenes together, especially in the beginning we worked a lot together," Momsen says, before Badgley notes that "by the end, we really didn't work together at all. You were always doing crazy [stuff]."

"Our storylines [didn't cross]," Momsen agrees. "I was off being a drug dealer and whatever else they were writing."

Jenny Humphrey certainly had her fair share of wild storylines, some of which Momsen can't recall.

"I never actually watched the show. Maybe fans are going to yell at me about this, but I'm pretty sure they had me dealing drugs at one point," she says, before quipping of her character's much-discussed transformation, "You bleach your hair, wear some dark eye makeup, suddenly you're a drug dealer."

The full episode of Podcrushed is now available wherever you listen to podcasts. More video from the episode is available on Podcrushed's YouTube channel.

This interview was done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

