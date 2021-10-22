Penn Badgley Names the 'Worst' Thing Dan Humphrey Did on 'Gossip Girl'
Penn Badgley on 'You' Season 2 and If Dan Humphry Will Return in…
Dove Cameron on Keeping Her Love Life Private and Challenging Be…
'You' Season 3: Penn Badgely Reacts to Deadliest Twists and Seas…
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney on If She'll Return for Season 14 an…
Ray J and Princess Love Are Calling It Quits For a Third Time
H.E.R. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Likely Ending S…
Ben Affleck Says Intense Media Attention Around Personal Life Is…
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Daniela Ruah Celebrates 13 Seasons on the P…
Inside Doja Cat’s Birthday Bash With Normani, Billie Eilish and …
Kanye West Debuts New Look and Officially Changes Names to Ye
Inside Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd’s Weekend Dinner Date
Kyle Richards on Returning to 'Halloween' and ‘RHOBH' Reunion (E…
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City Visit
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rare PDA Moment!
Adele and Rich Paul Go on Sexy NBA Date Night!
Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10M Ranch Amid Divorce, Explosive ‘RHOBH…
Bob Newhart Celebrates 62 Years in Show Business (Exclusive)
Will Smith Gets Candid About Marriage, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Rev…
Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension
Unlike his fictional counterpart, Penn Badgley has plenty of Gossip Girl secrets he's willing to tell! The 34-year-old actor, who famously played Dan Humphrey on the hit teen drama, opened up in a new interview with Esquire about Dan (a.k.a Gossip Girl) and his biggest faux pas as a character.
"How could it be 10 years later when he hasn't aged a day?" Badgley quipped of the show ending almost 10 years ago.
As for the worst thing Dan ever did, Badgley had a good answer.
"He outed his sister losing her virginity," he said of Jenny Humphrey played by Taylor Momsen. "These storylines are twisted. This is villainous."
Badgley also opened up about one scene he found particularly difficult to film.
"The last one where I had to say, 'Gossip Girl is dead,' and I could not keep it together," he admitted. "Something came over me and I just couldn't say it. I kept laughing. I couldn't stop. I was sweating. I was having an out-of-body experience."
Back in 2019, Badgley opened up to ET about the possibility of returning for the Gossip Girl reboot.
"I think it's pretty clear that, like, I've never been a proponent of Dan Humphrey's," he admitted. "I've never been necessarily the greatest friend or fan of Dan Humphrey, which now I reconcile in this way that I'm like, you know, I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to it. And I guess it would just depend on a lot of things.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Transforms Into Chuck Bass on TikTok
Will Leighton Meester Be Watching the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?
'Gossip Girl' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max