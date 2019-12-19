Penn Badgley is celebrating his lady love.

TheYou star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a video of his wife, Domino Kirke, and a sweet black-and-white pic of them together in honor of her 36th birthday. The actor, who rarely posts about his private marriage, couldn't help but fawn over Kirke, penning a sweet message for her.

"Happy birthday, Dom. A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious," Badgley, 33, began. "You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA."

"In pictures as a very young child, you exude it -- a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy," he added, concluding it by writing, "I’m really glad we’re married."

Badgley and Kirke began dating in 2014. They got married in late February 2017 in New York.

ET recently sat down with the former Gossip Girl star to talk about the second season of his Netflix thriller, You. The actor promised that the new season is as dark, gory and dangerous as the first -- if not more.

"I feel like ultimately, in terms of those devices -- the gore, the darkness -- it's the same show... in a good way. Like, you know what you're getting. But really, what's different are these two women, Candace and Love," Badgley told ET. "They represent something that was absent from the first season."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below, as well as if he'd be up for the Gossip Girl reboot.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Penn Badgley on If He'll Return as Dan Humphrey in HBO Max Series (Exclusive)

Penn Badgley Teases 'You' Season 2 and Joe's Complex New Love: 'She's a Perfect Match' (Exclusive)

Penn Badgley Falls In Love and Dodges His Past in First 'You' Season 2 Trailer

Penn Badgley on 'You' Season 2 and If Dan Humphry Will Return in 'Gossip Girl' Reboot! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery