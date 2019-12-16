Joe Goldberg is trying to escape his past.

In the first full-length trailer for season two of You, Penn Badgley's character, who now goes by Will, heads to the West Coast after murdering his one-time love, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and being confronted by his ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers), who he thought he had killed.

"It's hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind, but it's a new me," Joe says in a voice over in the trailer. "I'm told L.A. is what you make of it, who you surround yourself with. Maybe I should run, but I don't want to."

Part of the reason Joe doesn't want to run is Love (Victoria Pedretti), his season two love interest. Candace, though, is on to Joe, appearing to follow him to L.A. and question his reasons for being there.

"You did it again, didn't you?" Candace asks Joe, seemingly alluding to his violent past.

What follows in the trailer are flashes of Joe with bloody hands, appearing to be jail, in a knife fight with Candace, and having intimate moments with Love.

You, which is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, moved to Netflix after airing its freshman season on Lifetime. The second season of the psychological thriller will be loosely based on Kepnes' sequel, Hidden Bodies.

"When we last saw Joe his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace -- a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson," the streaming service's season two description reads. "Season two finds him on the run from Candace -- leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again -- with a woman named Love. Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out."

Netflix

Back in June, Badgley hinted to ET what fans can expect from the second season, which includes an exploration of Joe's continued emotions following Beck's murder.

"There’s a revisitation of that with Joe in the second episode of the second season, where you get to see a bit more of the hard reality of what he did to her, whereas you’re sort of, for better or worse, mercifully saved from seeing that in the first season," he said, referencing Beck's murder, which was off-camera in the first season.

As for his new love interest, Badgley said that he's "really excited for people to get to know Love."

"She adds a dimension that hasn’t existed yet," Badgley teased. "There’s a side to Joe that we haven’t seen yet because her character, in some ways, is the polar opposite of Beck."

"Joe was always trying to get Beck’s attention, sort of almost against her own instincts and will, whereas Joe is trying to be better. And Love won’t let him say ‘no’ to her, even though he’s trying desperately," he added. "It’s very different between Joe and Love than it was with Beck, and thank god, because you can’t do that again. That would just be brutal. To me, that would be irresponsible if we did the same thing again."

Season two of You will hit Netflix on Dec. 26.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'You' Announces Victoria Pedretti as Season 2's Female Lead Embed Code Restart

Robin Lord Taylor on Leaving 'Gotham' Behind for 'Mandela Effect' and 'You' Season 2 (Exclusive)

'You' Season 2 Drops First Teaser: Joe Moves to Los Angeles and It's His Own Personal Hell

'You' Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date -- and the Poster Hints at What to Expect

Related Gallery