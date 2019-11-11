New episodes of You are coming before the end of the year!

On Monday, Netflix announced that the second season of the hit series will hit the platform on Dec. 26. The news comes after the show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, moved to Netflix after airing its freshman season on Lifetime. The second season of the psychological thriller will be loosely based on Kepnes' sequel, Hidden Bodies.

In the new poster, the controversial Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) stares thoughtfully into the camera as he poses with Los Angeles in the background, signaling the series' move from New York to L.A. Candace (Ambyr Childers) is also peering suspiciously at Joe, her contentious ex, in the shot.

Additionally, fans of the books will recognize a blurred version of Joe's Hidden Bodies girlfriend, Love (Victoria Pedretti), in the foreground.

"Joe’s back, but where?" the caption teases. "YOU S2 December 26."

Further drama is hinted at in the tagline for the sophomore season, "Meet your match."

Season one left off (spoiler alert!) after Joe murdered his muse and obsession, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), as well as her friends, Peach (Shay Mitchell) and Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci), all three of which he framed his and Beck's therapist, Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), for. He was also surprised by the return of his ex, Candace, whom he thought he had previously murdered.

Back in June, Badgley hinted to ET what fans can expect from the second season, which includes an exploration of Joe's continued emotions following Beck's murder.

"There’s a revisitation of that with Joe in the second episode of the second season, where you get to see a bit more of the hard reality of what he did to her, whereas you’re sort of, for better or worse, mercifully saved from seeing that in the first season," he said, referencing Beck's murder, which was off-camera in the first season.

As for his new love interest, Badgley said that he's "really excited for people to get to know Love."

"She adds a dimension that hasn’t existed yet," Badgley teased. "There’s a side to Joe that we haven’t seen yet because her character, in some ways, is the polar opposite of Beck."

"Joe was always trying to get Beck’s attention, sort of almost against her own instincts and will, whereas Joe is trying to be better. And Love won’t let him say ‘no’ to her, even though he’s trying desperately," he added. "It’s very different between Joe and Love than it was with Beck, and thank god, because you can’t do that again. That would just be brutal. To me, that would be irresponsible if we did the same thing again."

The new cast includes James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Carmela Zumbado, as well as Chris D'Elia, Robin Lord Taylor, Charlie Barnett, Melanie Field, Magda Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez, Adwin Brown and Marielle Scott. Additionally, Stamos is set to reprise his role.

Season 2 of You hits Netflix Dec. 26.

