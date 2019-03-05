Chris D'Elia Joins Season 2 of Netflix's 'You'

Welcome to the team, Chris D'Elia!

ET can confirm that the comedian has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming season two of the Penn Badgley-thriller, You. D'Elia, 38, shared the casting news on social media on Tuesday.

"Can’t wait for this," the former Undateable star wrote alongside a Deadline tweet, that first announced his new gig. He also took to Instagram to say, "We are thankful today! I’m excited to get to work on one of my favorite shows @younetflix! Catch up on the first season on @netflix so you’re ready for season 2! #younetflix."

D'Elia will play Henderson, a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a "hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people" thing working for him.

You, which aired season one on Lifetime before being picked up by the streaming service, is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel and follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a bookstore manager who becomes entangled with one of his customers, a young woman named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). But when Joe falls for someone, love can quickly turn to obsession.

The sophomore season, will be loosely based on the author's follow-up novel, Hidden Bodies. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (newly-cast Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

