John Stamos Says He'll Be Back for 'You' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Joe Goldberg is about to get hit with a blast from his past.

With You deep into production on the second season, ET has exclusively learned that John Stamos, who played Joe's (Penn Badgley) therapist in the first season, will be reprising his role.

Stamos revealed the news during an exclusive interview with ET's Nancy O'Dell at the Malibu Lumber Yard, where he was debuting his original artworks at a private opening of the art exhibit on Sunday. Netflix declined to comment.

"This is from... I'm on the show, You, on Netflix and I play the psychiatrist. In the season before, I went to jail, so these are the jailhouse tattoos," the 55-year-old actor said when asked about the tattoos on his arm.

You fans will remember that Dr. Nicky had an affair with Joe's late girlfriend, Beck. After Joe found out about their tryst, he eventually framed Dr. Nicky for the murders of Beck, her friend, Peach Salinger, and Beck's ex-boyfriend, Benji, landing the troubled doc behind bars.

It appears there is some unfinished business between Joe and Dr. Nicky in season two.

Recently, Badgley spoke with ET about the anticipated sophomore installment, which will be loosely inspired by Caroline Kepnes' sequel novel, Hidden Bodies. A new woman will catch Joe's eye, aspiring chef Love Quinn (The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti), who is the "polar opposite" of Beck.

“I’m really excited for people to get to know Love. She adds a dimension that hasn’t existed yet,” Badgley previewed. “There’s a side to Joe that we haven’t seen yet because her character, in some ways, is the polar opposite of Beck.”

“Joe was always trying to get Beck’s attention, sort of almost against her own instincts and will, whereas Joe is trying to be better. And Love won’t let him say ‘no’ to her, even though he’s trying desperately,” he added. “It’s very different between Joe and Love than it was with Beck, and thank god, because you can’t do that again. That would just be brutal. To me, that would be irresponsible if we did the same thing again.”

The new cast includes James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Ambyr Childers (reprising her role as Joe's formerly dead ex, Candace) and Carmela Zumbado, as well as Chris D'Elia, Robin Lord Taylor, Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, Melanie Field, Magda Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez, Adwin Brown and Marielle Scott.

The first season of You is streaming now on Netflix. The Malibu Lumber Yard gallery opens to the public from Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, July 21.

