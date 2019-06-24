John Stamos is still handling his Fuller House co-star, Lori Loughlin's, current personal struggles with a lot of sensitivity and thought.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the 55-year-old actor on Sunday as he debuted two pieces of art he's created -- which are going to be showing at Malibu Lumber Yard -- where he opened up about how Fuller House plans to address his onscreen wife's absence from its fifth and final season. Loughlin is not expected to return to the show after her and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters -- 19-year-old Olivia Jade and 20-year-old Bella -- admitted to the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty in April.

As for how Loughlin could factor into the final season, Stamos says he's still trying to "figure it out."

"I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he says. "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

As for Fuller House's final season, Stamos says he's currently producing it. The actor reveals to ET that it will be split into two parts, with nine episodes each. Netflix has yet to announce its premiere date.

"I'm on some of them but it's become a girls show and I think a lot of the storylines will be around them," he shares.

Interestingly enough, Stamos didn't shut down the idea of another potential Full House spinoff. In fact, he shares an idea of a spinoff being a prequel of a time before Full House takes place.

"There's a lot of energy," Stamos says of the cast still connecting with fans decades later. "I haven't spoken about this at all. I'm not going to really, but there's a lot of energy still with that show."

"There's too much," he continues. "There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. So it's not going to go down easy."

Stamos also opened up about his art to ET and its extremely personal theme at the private gallery opening of a new art exhibit showing at Malibu Lumber Yard. The exhibit opens to the public on June 25 and runs until July 21.

"I'm fascinated by ex-teen idol and idolatry and what it all means," he says. "I have about 15 more pieces that are a part of this, like I said, idolatry and the teen idol world. This kind of thing doesn't exist anymore. There's not magazines anymore, it's all online. When I wanted to see how popular I was back then I would have to go to a mall or something. I couldn't check to see how many likes."

Part of his artwork focuses on his eerie connection to Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker, who was convicted in 1989 of 13 counts of murder, 5 attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and 14 burglaries. Ramirez was married to Doreen Lioy, a former editor at teen magazine Tiger Beat, who gave Stamos' career a start and became very close to him and his mother.

"I don't mean to publicize him by any means or glorify this monster," Stamos says od Ramirez, while explaining his art pieces. "In fact, they're going to sell these paintings and I'm going to donate the money to some of the victims' families, because he was a horrible guy."

"I think I was more nervous about tonight than a lot of things," he adds about showing some of his art. " ... [But] as my dear friend, Jamie Lee Curtis, said, 'If not now, when?' I was like, that makes sense. I got to get this out."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, ET spoke with Stamos' Fuller House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, who also addressed Loughlin's absence from the show's last season. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh's Spanish-Style Beverly Hills Home

John Stamos Dubs Himself 'Uncle Jonas' While Posing with Jonas Brothers Amid Prank War

Lori Loughlin's 'Fuller House' Co-Stars John Stamos and Bob Saget React to College Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery