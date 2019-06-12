News

Inside John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh's $5.8 Million Spanish-Style Beverly Hills Home

By Liz Calvario‍
John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh have the most magical home.

The couple, along with their adorable 1-year-old baby boy Billy, gave Architectural Digest a tour of their stunning $5.8 million Beverly Hills home. The Fuller House stud purchased the pad in 2005, which has since been transformed into a humble abode for him and his family.

"I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life," he tells the publication. "It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house. And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there."

Stamos and McHugh's home is a full house of memorabilia, as their video tour shows. In one room, Stamos has a wall full of guitars, which he says a lot are from his time on the '90s show.

The couple is also known for being huge Disney fans, and naturally has a slew of fun gifts and trinkets from the Disneyland theme park, including -- and not limited to -- a huge sign, props from Haunted Mansion, a can-can girl doll from the It's a Small World ride and an original headpiece from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Overall, the home has a rustic, funky feel, decorated with earth tones and full of memories. It also includes a spacious backyard -- where they got married -- that includes a pool with panoramic views of Los Angeles and a vegetable garden. See more in the video above.

