ET's Katie Krause spoke with Candace Cameron Bure at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert presented by the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday, where she opened up about the Netflix series' plans to address Lori Loughlin's absence. The actress is not expected to return for Fuller House season five following her alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure said of how Loughlin's character, Aunt Becky, will be handled. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

The 43-year-old actress -- who seemingly expressed support for Loughlin at the Kids' Choice Awards in March, declaring that a family "sticks together no matter what" -- has already started work on Fuller House's fifth and final season.

"Oh goodness! I've been a big crybaby the whole week -- like every day," Cameron Bure said of her first week back on the sitcom. "We've had such an amazing run on Fuller House and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bitter sweet. We're so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it's our last, we’re savoring every moment of it."

"It's emotionally really hard, because I love what I do and I love the people I work with," she added.

The Fuller House cast taped the first episode of season five on Friday night. "It was so good. It's so emotional. It's funny," Cameron Bure promised, teasing "baby and kids hijinks" after Kimmy (Andrea Barber) carried Stephanie's (Jodie Sweetin) baby. "We're going to give fans a lot of the emotional stuff that you want to see and love about family, because we’re wrapping the show up."

"I think [fans will be happy with the ending]," she shared. "I mean, I’m pretty sure. There might be a few. It’s like Game of Thrones, you can’t please everyone. You're going to try, but I think everyone is generally going to be very happy."

Fuller House's final 18 episodes are set to premiere on Netflix later this year. Reports surfaced in March that Loughlin would no longer be a part of the cast after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport. The two both pleaded not guilty last month.

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

