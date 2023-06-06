'Perry Mason' With Matthew Rhys Canceled at HBO After Two Seasons

Matthew Rhys has solved his last case.

HBO has canceled Perry Mason, executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, after two seasons, ET can confirm. The one-hour series, which starred Rhys as the titular detective, had just concluded its sophomore season April 24.

"We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise," HBO said in a statement to ET, confirming the cancellation. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects."

In season 2 of Perry Mason, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry (Rhys), Della (Juliet Rylance) and Paul (Chris Chalk) find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.



The series premiered in June 2020 and was the most-watched HBO series in nearly two years. It earned four Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Rhys, and season 2 remains in consideration for potential nominations this year.

