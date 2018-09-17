Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell found love on the set of The Americans, and at the end of the show's final season, both stars were honored with Emmy nominations -- which might have been vital for the couple's relationship.

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the pair on the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where they joked that they were really glad they both got nominated.

"It keeps equilibrium in the relationship," joked Rhys, who was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Russell was nominated for Lead Actress.

Rhys added that it was Russell who suggested "that if one of us didn't, we would [just break up.]"

"Well, it's just the simplest way," Russell quipped.

Getting a little more serious, Rhys had nothing but joy for the opportunity to sit alongside his lady love at the star-studded event.

"It's great. We've been on this incredible journey together and this is like, as she calls it, fancy prom," Rhys shared.

While they both got nominated, Russell admitted that she'd have no problem at all if Rhys was the only one to take home a statuette

"I'd be happy for you to go speak and I wouldn't have to speak," Russell shared. However, both stars revealed that they hadn't planned or written out acceptance speeches.

If either (or both) do win, their celebration is probably going to be very low key.

"We usually do something really classy," Rhys said. "Like when we got nominated, we literally went to the fridge and I said, 'There's half a quesadilla and one Pacifico,' and that's what we had… but we were happy. [We have] simple tastes."

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of The Mickey Mouse Club, which Russell was a part of along with stars like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears -- however, she said she didn't even realize that it had already been a quarter of a century.

Although to celebrate the milestone, Russell joked that she was going to seek out Timberlake during the Emmys.

"I'm gonna sneak out with Justin tonight. That cool with you?" Russell teased her partner.

"Well, it wouldn't be the first time," Rhys deadpanned with perfection.

The couple's acclaimed Cold War drama came to an end after six seasons back in May, and ET caught up with the pair at the series' For Your Consideration event a week after the season finale, where they opened up on the show's emotional ending.

Check out the video below to hear more.

