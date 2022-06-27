​Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are continuing to share their IVF journey with fans. Peta took to Instagram Monday to bring fans along with her as she and Maksim attended their first ultrasound appointment together since starting her IVF treatments.

In the video, the pair headed to Peta's appointment, where they took a look at the Dancing with the Stars alum's ovarian follicles, to determine how viable they are ahead of their egg retrieval -- the next step in the process of Peta's IVF treatments.

"We are going in together, this is the first time Maks is here for one of the ultrasounds, so it's gonna be good," Peta shared. "We're with Dr. Surrey today, and this is the last ultrasound before we find out what day we're doing an egg retrieval. I'm gonna show you guys what my follicles look like, if it's not TMI."

"Can't wait to meet your follicles," Maksim said.

Peta took viewers through nearly every step of the process, from getting her blood drawn, to sitting in the doctor's office ahead of her ultrasound.

The moment marked the first time along her IVF journey that the pro dancer said she feels "pregnant."

"Also, today is the first time I actually feel -- I feel pregnant. I'm not pregnant. I don't know what day it is, like the ninth day or the 10th day on these meds. So, I feel like it's working, because I feel like a pregnant person. My boobs are so sore," Peta said.

After some joking around between the couple, the ultrasound was underway, with Dr. Surrey taking a look at Peta's "busy" ovaries, telling the happy couple that Peta will need to return to the doctor's office every day for the next couple of days to measure the many follicles she's producing ahead of her upcoming egg retrieval procedure.

Peta then showed the camera her stomach, which she said was severely bloated as a result of her ongoing IVF treatments.

"My love, look at my tummy. Show people my tummy," Peta told her husband, who was still very much in awe of all the tools and gadgets he was seeing inside the reproductive endocrinologist's office. "Look, bloating."

After the appointment, Peta took hold of the camera once again, where she updated viewers on just how many follicles she had produced.

"So, this is crazy. We were just told by the nurse, Olivia -- she's incredible -- that we have 11 huge follicles in one ovary, and 17 huge follicles in the other. So, I mean, let's just have a lot of babies," Peta said before turning the camera toward Maksim.

"Let's have a soccer team, what do you think?" she asked. "Yeah, we can have 27," the fellow DWTS pro agreed.

"I could be the new Octomom," Peta joked. "I could."

Peta's latest update comes just days after taking to Instagram to share a video of herself starting her first round of IVF treatments.

The video showed Peta injecting herself with two different needles needed to kick off the IVF process. While the mother of one said she knows there are no guarantees in the IVF process, she was excited about the journey and wanted to be as transparent as possible with her followers as her and Maksim try for baby No. 2 after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

"Guys, I know there's no promises, I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don't know what's gonna happen, but I think this is the most excited I've been in a very long time. I just pray that these medications don't make me crazy," Peta shared.

In the caption, she thanked her fans for coming along this journey with her, and urged people to "normalize the conversations" around miscarriages and IVF.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻 Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible," Peta wrote. "Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️."

Earlier this month, She and Maksim revealed that Peta suffered a miscarriage while Maksim was in Ukraine. The dancer was rushed to the hospital amid a battle COVID-19, when she found out she was pregnant.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," Peta, who has suffered three miscarriages, told People, noting that she called 911 while the couple's 5-year-old son, Shai, watched. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

At the hospital, Peta called Maksim so he could hear what the doctor had to say, which was ultimately that -- unbeknownst to them -- she had been pregnant, but had already lost the baby. "He heard the doctor say, 'You're pregnant,' " she recalled, adding that her husband began to celebrate, not hearing the bad news.

"I ultimately had no idea [I was pregnant], which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again!'" Peta explained. "I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.'"

Though it sadly wasn't the first time the couple has suffered a miscarriage, with Peta experiencing pregnancy losses in both 2020 and 2021, the pair has remained positive while they actively work toward giving Shai a sibling.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited. I'm in a much happier place. I got answers," Peta told the outlet.

