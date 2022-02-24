Peta Murgatroyd Asks Fans to Pray for Maksim Chmerkovskiy While He Is in Ukraine: 'My Pain Is Overwhelming'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets Emotional in Kyiv Over Russia's Invasio…
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Share Memories From Life With Mom J…
'Book of Love': Sam Claflin Is a Fish Out of Water in Bilingual …
Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backl…
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Kim Kardashian Reacts After Kanye West Claims She Has A Second S…
Lisa Ann Walter on Starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’ and If a ‘Par…
Regina King's Friend Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Surrounded by So …
'Adults Adopting Adults': Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Struggles to F…
Melanie Ham, DIY YouTube Star, Dies at 36
Why Adele’s Vegas Residency Was Likely Postponed
'Rat in the Kitchen’ Teases Savory Sabotage in All-New Cooking C…
‘And Just Like That’s Karen Pittman Reacts to Che Diaz Memes and…
Watch Lizzo's Mom React to Her New Song on TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
Peta Murgatroyd's asking fans to pray for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently stuck in Ukraine while the nation is under attack by Russia.
The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Thursday and posted on her feed and Story a lengthy post about the overwhelming pain she finds herself as Chmerkovskiy finds himself among the millions scattering for safety amid the crisis.
"Please pray for my husband Maks," Murgatroyd begins her post. "I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."
Murgatroyd, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with Chmerkovskiy, said many fans are asking her for details about her husband's whereabouts and acknowledged she doesn't have many answers but knows that "he is safe right now." She also implored fans to "pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who’s lives are being greatly uprooted."
Fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson also took to her Instagram Story to repost Murgatroyd's post. Johnson added, "Please pray for my brother-in-law who is stuck in Ukraine. The whole situation is devastating and truly heart breaking for the country. This is real and this is very scary."
Earlier on Thursday, Chmerkovskiy took to social media and spoke out from the capital of Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of the country. The 42-year-old ballroom dancer, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, is in the country filming as a judge for the upcoming season of Ukraine's World of Dance.
Chmerkovskiy choked back tears while describing the scene in the now war-torn country. He also said his friends' relatives in Ukraine "can't just escape." While addressing any Russians watching, Chmerkovskiy said, "I am not at this point someone who is pleading for someone else's safety from a far distance, from a safe distance. I'm somebody who's about to go into a bomb shelter because s**t's going down."
RELATED CONTENT:
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Speaks Out From Ukraine, Packs for Bomb Shelter
NATO Officials Say Russian Attack on Ukraine Has Begun
Sean Penn Is in Ukraine Filming Documentary on Russian Invasion
Peta Murgatroyd Says She Pulled 3 Ribs While on 'DWTS'
Peta Murgatroyd Says She Had to Rush to Therapy After 'DWTS'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Talk Parenting Struggles Amid Coronavirus Quarantine (Exclusive)