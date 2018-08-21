Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have adjusted to life with a kid pretty nicely.

ET caught up with the superstar dancers at last week's 2018 Industry Dance Awards -- where they served as presenters -- and the couple opened up about what home life is like now with their adorable 1-year-old son, Shai.

“We can’t leave the house and that’s why we don’t go to a lot of these, because Shai’s at home,” Chmerkovskiy told ET, demonstrating his son’s sweet “bye bye” wave.

The 38-year-old dancer added that it’s not actually Shai that keeps him and his wife and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro away from the red carpet, but the fact that the parents don’t want to leave home as soon as they see Shai’s cute face!

“It’s tough," he explained. "We pull out and [Peta’s] like, ‘Babe, we’re not going again. We’re dressed up, we’re in the car…'"

Of course, Murgatroyd explained that their baby boy is well adapted to his parents' work life.

“He is older now and he knows when Mama and Papa get in the car, and we do the wave off,” she said. “He doesn’t just burst into tears. He is like, ‘Oh, Mom and Dad are actually going. OK, they’re going to come and see me tomorrow.’”

So how would baby Shai deal with another baby coming into the picture? Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy say they are thinking about expanding their family, but for now, they teased that they are just “having fun parenting.”

“We are trying to deal with the ups and downs and all that stuff, but it has been amazing doing that teamwork thing we talk about – that joint parallel, to dance as a couple – and be in that partnership in life,” Chmerkovskiy added.

Meanwhile, the night out at the Industry Dance Awards was extra special for the couple, because the ceremony benefits Dancers Against Cancer, a cause close to Murgatroyd’s heart.

“My mother and my grandmother have battled cancer,” she shared. “It think it’s a cause that needs a lot more money spent on it to find a cure and this event is raising a ton of money to find that cure, so that’s why this is important to me.”

The couple were joined at the event by Chmerkovskiy's brother, Valentin, and the couple's sister-in-law-to-be, Jenna Johnson, who got engaged in June. Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are just on the other side of their first year of marriage and, on their anniversary, shared the news with their fans that they had actually gotten married at City Hall in downtown NYC before the big day at Oheka Castle on Long Island.

“That's what I thought everyone did. That is what I had to do, I thought. [But] that was actually an amazing moment," Murgatroyd gushed of the romantic day. "I looked forward to that, because just standing there and hearing the vows, it was actually really powerful and emotional."

Chmerkovskiy agreed, saying “It was just such a surreal moment. I didn't expect it to be special. I just thought it was a formality before going into the wedding.”

But the newlyweds shared that they are going to be hands off when it comes to the next Chmerkovskiy wedding.

“We are just sitting back and watching it. We are like, eating popcorn and watching [Chmerkovskiy and Johnson] do that process,” Chmerkovskiy laughed. “It is cute how he wants it to be intimate. We also did. We said ‘Babe, let’s cap it,' and next thing you know [the guest list] is 300 people."

As for a return to Dancing with the Stars – season 27 premieres on Sept. 24th on ABC -- the couple say their status on the next season is still up in the air.

“Honestly we don't know yet,” Murgatroyd admitted. “We are definitely talking to them, [but] I don't have anything to tell you.”

However, that’s not to say the couple is not busy professionally. Chmerkovskiy has been traveling the country checking in on his Dance With Me dance studios, while Murgatroyd filmed her first movie, Faith, Hope & Love. Murgatroyd is also the cover star for the September issue of Health Magazine, where she dished on how the couple keeps their marriage steamy. The 32-year-old dancer says she’s “super grateful” to be on a cover that big and that the experience was “surreal”.

“Seeing her on the cover wasn't unexpected, but the fact that that's my wife is also like, a double proud moment,” Chmerkovskiy added, beaming. “I'm proud of Peta as a fellow dancer too. The fact that there's more of us that have the platform, that have the smarts to utilize it and lead by example, to show that they're other doors out there. All of that is important to us, not just the individual success but it's also now you get to open doors for all these other people as well.”

Earlier this year, ET was exclusively on tour with the couple and their little one. Watch the video below to see how the family handled all the travel.

