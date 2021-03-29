Romance is in the air. The burgeoning connection between Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor seems to be heating up.

A source tells ET, “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in NYC and really hit it off."

"They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]," the source continues. "Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently."

The source adds that the two "have traveled between NYC and England to spend time with one another while also working."

The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands while in the U.K. together.

"Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor [were] walking together in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday, March 21. It seemed like they were a couple because they were holding hands and hugging while walking," an eyewitness told ET last week. "They looked very happy and were smiley together."

Following his split from Ariana Grande (after they got engaged in June 2018), Davidson then briefly dated Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also romantically linked to Kaia Gerber in October, when they were photographed together just a week after he reportedly called it quits with Margaret Qualley, whom he was first seen with in August. He split from Gerber in December.

As for Dynevor, she's been previously linked to recruitment executive and Skins actor Sean Teale. She and her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page also sparked romance rumors, but they were never confirmed.

