Pete Davidson Makes His Runway Debut In Alexander Wang Fashion Show

Pete Davidson is now a runway model.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member made his debut on the catwalk, walking in Alexander Wang Collection1 2020 fashion show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday.

Davidson rocked a white tank top that showed off his slew of tattoos with black-and-white pants, a white belt with Alexander Wang printed on them, black shoes and a baseball cap.

Just hours before he stepped out onto the stage, the comedian was all smiles as he was photographed rehearsing for the runway show with the other models. They were all wearing oversized navy robes.

Also part of the outdoor fashion event was Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in an all-white look that consisted of white culottes, top, oversized coat and booties.

Kaia Gerber, wearing an off-the-shoulder white mini dress with booties, had the honor of closing out the show.

After the show, Davidson and the designer himself, Alexander Wang, posed for pics backstage.

Earlier this month, Davidson sat down for an insightful "Weekend Update" segment, where he revealed why this Mother's Day was extra special.

"This year, she's not just my mom, she's also my roommate," Davidson said with a smile. The comedian recently revealed that he's been living with his mother, Amy Davidson, in a house he said they purchased together, following his two back-to-back high-profile breakups -- first with Ariana Grande and then Kate Beckinsale several months later.

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

