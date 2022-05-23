Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live exit over the weekend featured tributes from a long list of big names (girlfriend Kim Kardashian included), but you may have missed Eminem’s appearance on the roster.

The famed rapper made a cameo on Saturday in a cut-for-time sketch that parodied his and Dr. Dre's 1999 hit, "Forgot About Dre."

The sketch, "Forgot About Lorne," is Davidson's thank you to producer Lorne Michaels for his role in shaping so many careers. It begins with host Natasha Lyonne telling Davidson that Michaels has always wanted to star alongside him in a music video parody. Davidson then appears dressed as Michaels, flanked by a tower of awards and name-dropping an exhilarating number of stars.

"Could probably call Joe Biden, and when I talk about Paul don't know if it's McCartney or Simon," he raps with Eminem delivery.

"So what do you say about a comedy great? Been doing it himself for half a century straight," he continues.

At the end of the sketch, Eminem himself appears to confront Davidson.

"It's another parody, it's like another tribute or something?" he asks. Davidson is well-known for his parodies of musicians, especially Eminem. In 2020, he changed the rapper's 2000 song, "Stan," into a Christmas-themed "Stu."

"Yeah, they all suck," says Emimen, backed by laughter from the studio audience. "Just please, stop."

The sketch ends with Davidson looking to the character playing Michaels and yelling, "You blew it!"

Watch "Forgot About Lorne" here:

