Pete Davidson's Rep Says Comedian Never Dated Olivia O'Brien

Olivia O’Brien is giving the world the story of her alleged quick romance with Pete Davidson. On the BFFs With Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, the “I Hate U, I Love U” singer said that things were on, and then off, with the Saturday Night Live alum.

When asked by the hosts about their alleged romance, O’Brien wondered how they knew. “Where did you hear that?” she asked. “How did you hear that?”

When the hosts informed her that it was a blind item on the popular gossip site DeuxMoi, she opened up about her time with Davidson, whom she said she dated in October 2020. “I didn’t think that anyone knew about that,” she said. “I really didn’t.”

When asked about Davidson’s appeal, O’Brien shared a few qualities about the King of Staten Island star. “He’s hot,” she said. “And he’s really funny and he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

Anna Webber/Getty Images

O’Brien claimed the actor ended things with her via text. “He texted me and he was like, ‘I'm seeing someone else, so like, I can’t,’” she said.

O’Brien said that she understands why he ended things and noted that he was also talking to other women during the time they dated.

“He lived in New York,” she said. “And we only hung out in person very few times, so I get it.”

Shortly after ending things, Davidson began dating Phoebe Dynevor. The two were first spotted in the U.K. in March 2021. However, in August, the comedian and the actress split.

After O'Brien claimed she dated Davidson, his rep told E! News that "there is no truth to this," adding that the pair "were friends and hung [out] a few times."

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now, Davidson is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and the comedian were first spotted together in October 2021.

Since then, the couple has taken romantic vacations, walked the carpet at the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents dinner, and according to a source, have gotten “super serious and in love.” The source also told ET that Kardashian and Davidson are “talking about their plans going forward as a couple.”

Davidson hasn’t only built a strong relationship with the SKIMS founder, he’s good with her four children as well.

"Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete," the source said. "Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."

