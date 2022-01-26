Peter Robbins, Original Voice Actor of Charlie Brown, Dead at 65

Peter Robbins, who was the original voice of Charlie Brown, has died. He was 65.

In a statement to Fox 5 San Diego, the actor’s family confirmed that he died by suicide last week.

Robbins (real name Louis G. Nanasi) started his career as the beloved cartoon character in the '60s. He voiced Charlie Brown in the holiday classics A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown as well as in the feature film A Boy Named Charlie Brown.

Robbins was the first actor to voice the popular Charles M. Schulz-created character.

In addition to lending his voice to the iconic Peanuts character, Robbins' other credits included Blondie, The Munsters,Get Smart and My Three Sons. He quit acting in 1972.

Over the years, Robbins was candid about his battle with bipolar disorder and his struggles with drug addiction and mental health. In 2015, Robbins was sentenced to prison after making criminal threats to public officials, according to the Associated Press. Robbins spoke with Fox5 San Diego in 2019, following his release, and urged others to take their mental health seriously.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life could turn around in the span of a month like it did for me," he said at the time. “I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it. I'm much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

Robbins' family has asked for privacy at this time and confirmed that a memorial service will be held for the actor at a later date.

