Peyton List Portrays Aileen Wuornos in ‘American Boogeywoman’ Trailer (Exclusive)
Peyton List is Aileen Wuornos in ‘American Boogeywoman’ Trailer …
Watch the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer (Exclusive)
'Darcey & Stacey': Georgi Responds to Rumors He Called Darcey 'A…
Watch the New Action-Packed 'DC's Stargirl' Season 2 Trailer (Ex…
Lily James Is Seduced by a Waltz in Amazon's 'The Pursuit of Lov…
'Love Is Blind': Amber Explains Why Her Feud With Jessica Isn't …
Why ‘Matilda’ Star Mara Wilson Is Open to a Sequel 25 Years Late…
John Cena Talks ‘Vacation Friends’ and Says Upcoming SummerSlam …
How Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin’s Final Wishes in 'Re…
Tisha Campbell Recalls Her Wild Bear Encounter in a Supermarket …
Henry Golding Masters Sword Play in 'Snake Eyes' Deleted Scene (…
Jerry O'Connell Reveals If He or Wife Rebecca is the Bigger 'Sta…
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Blake Lively Prefers His Transformed Lo…
Lily James Performs the Most Dramatic First Dance Ever in 'Rare …
Iggy Azalea Shares Why It Was Important to Speak Out in Support …
Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn Are at Odds in NatGeo's 'The Hot…
Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Not Happy' About Paying $150,000 in Spous…
Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pu…
Following Chad Michael Murray’s portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in American Boogeyman, Peyton List is taking on notorious murderer Aileen Wuornos in American Boogeywoman. Ahead of its September debut in theaters, ET has the exclusive first look at the chilling new trailer for Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.
Described as a “companion piece” and prequel to Monster, the 2003 film that won Charlize Theron an Oscar for her portrayal of Wuornos, American Boogeywoman depicts her early life as it recounts her 1976 marriage to an older wealthy Yacht Club president and the mayhem that followed.
In addition to the Cobra Kai star, the film, written and directed by Daniel Farrands (who was also behind Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman), also stars Tobin Bell (Jigsaw from the Saw franchise) as Wuornos’ new husband, Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves) and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge).
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman will have Fathom release in theaters on Sept. 20, followed by a U.S. VOD/DVD release via Dark Star Pictures on Oct. 8.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chad Michael Murray Is Ted Bundy in ‘American Boogeyman’
The Best True-Crime Documentaries to Watch Now
The Best True-Crime Dramas to Watch Now