Phil Collins Says He Can No Longer Play Drums Due to Health Issues

Phil Collins has passed the role of Genesis drummer to his 20-year-old son, Nic. The 70-year-old renowned musician joined his Genesis bandmates for a joint interview with BBC Breakfast about the group's reunion tour, and revealed that he would not be drumming with the band due to health issues.
"I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way," he shared. "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son."
When asked if he's able to do any sort of drumming at the moment, Collins responded, "No."
That being said, Collins will be onstage for the Genesis shows, and will provide vocals for the band. He also implied that this might be his last time touring.
"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed," he said. "I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."
Over the years, Collins has suffered some setbacks. CNN reports that in 2015 he underwent back surgery which left him with nerve damage. Two years later, Collins suffered a fall that resulted in him having to walk with a cane.
