Zooey Deschanel faces off against Rose Byrne in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of Physical. In the clip, Byrne's character, Sheila Rubin, screams at Deschanel's Kelli that she is "fake" and "not real" during an event in which Kelli is dressed as a bunny.

Throughout the exchange, Dierdre Friel's Greta attempts to diffuse the tension between the two women, with limited success.

"She's not real," Sheila says to Greta at the beginning of the clip, "You know that, right?"

Kelli bunnyhops over to the two women, where Sheila escalates her denial of Kelli's reality to a screaming match, at one point grabbing her to prove her point.

"You don't touch me!" Kelli says. "Who told you you could touch me?"

When Greta makes moves to leave with Kelli, the clip ends with Sheila pleading her to stay. "You're better than me," Sheila says, to which Greta responds, "I don't know about that."

Deschanel joined the Physical cast earlier this summer, and ET revealed a first look at her season 3 character.

According to Deschanel, "Kelli is like Sheila’s shadow side and she challenges her on every level. She’s her frenemy, her foil, her obsession."

"I really love this show, loved watching the first two seasons, so it was wonderful getting to jump on and helping to create a really unique character in the world of the show," the New Girl star said. "It’s such a different role from anything I’ve ever done before!"

And adding to the uniqueness of the role is the physical transformation she underwent to become Kelly in season 3. "I loved getting to transform into Kelli -- she is a complete departure for me," Deschanel said. "I loved working with our amazing hair, makeup and costume teams. I walked around our studio lot completely unrecognizable to anyone who came by. As an actor, I think these are my favorite kinds of parts."

Physical drops new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

