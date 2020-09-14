Pink and Keith Urban to Perform 'One Too Many' at 2020 ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some incredible performers! CBS, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced on Monday that this year's host, Keith Urban, will serve double duty when he takes the stage with P!nk to perform their new track, "One Too Many," for the first time.

Additionally, this year's Entertainer of the Year nominees will team up for an epic performance to open the show, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time in its history.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will all take the stage to perform a medley of their greatest hits.

Previously announced performers at this year's ceremony include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trisha Yearwood.

Shelton and Stefani are set perform their single, "Happy Anywhere," while Underwood will also honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. As for Yearwood, she will lead the In Memoriam segment with her song, "I'll Carry You Home."

Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Maren Morris will also take the stage. Throughout the night, performances will take place at three iconic country music venues across Music City: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

McGraw, who will perform "I Called Mama," Lambert, who's set to sing "Bluebird," as well as Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs, will all take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe.

Meanwhile, Morris, singing "To Hell & Back," Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jodi Pardi will perform from the Ryman. As previously announced, the newly crowned New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Riley Green and Tenille Townes, will perform at the Ryman as well.

Additionally, Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June have been tapped as presenters for the ceremony.

The 55th ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

