Pink is feeling the love after her high school choir teacher paid tribute to the singer with the choir's moving rendition of her hit song, "What About Us." The award-winning musician took to Twitter Tuesday to share the video compilation which she said brought her to tears.
"Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was 'Alecia, it’s NOT a solo,' 😂🤣😂🤣🤣but I ❤️this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love," Pink wrote alongside the clip.
In the video, the Central Bucks High School-West choir dawn masks as they perform in a classroom on the school's campus. The students are later seen gathering around a giant stone on the grounds that is painted pink and features the singer's stage name. The clip also features Pink's high school yearbook picture and an appearance from her teacher, Dr. Ohrt, directing the choir.
In the singer's documentary, All I Know So Far, Pink gives fans an inside look at her life as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, balancing being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.
"A lot of moms stop touring because you can’t imagine being able to do both," she said in the doc, which shows off family moments with husband Carey Hart, 10-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson. "We go all over the world and we're surrounded by people that are incredibly passionate about what they do," she added of life on the road with her kids. "That's more of an education than I got."
