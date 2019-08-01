Pink is standing up for her fellow celebrity moms.

Days after Jessica Simpson was mom shamed for dyeing her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell's, hair, the "Walk Me Home" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show that she had Simpson's back in the most epic way.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments," Pink, 39, wrote alongside a photo of her dyeing her 8-year-old daughter, Willow's, blonde locks blue. Pink also shares 2-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart.

On Tuesday, Simpson shared a sweet snap of little Max with pink hair. "Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW," she captioned her Instagram shot. However, the singer-turned-fashion designer got a slew of backlash for coloring her daughter's hair.

Pink, meanwhile, is no stranger to mommy shaming, and frequently claps back at those who judge her parenting.

Last month, she called out the "parenting police" with a sassy post.

"Here’s a picture of my child running through water," she wrote. "It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country! 🤘🏽👎🖕."



But Pink didn’t stop there, she also added a number of pointed hashtags like, "F**k the parenting police;" "If you feel like unfollowing please god do it quickly" and "Opinions are like a**holes."

