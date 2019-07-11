Pink Calls Out 'Parenting Police' With Summer Photo of Her Daughter

Pink is once again confronting her parenting critics with a new, hilarious post.



Recently, the "Walk Me Home" singer shared a sweet photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, playing in sprinklers in a swimsuit on a hot summer day. In the image’s caption, the 39-year-old singer poked fun at all the ways overzealous commenters might attempt to turn the touching image into a somehow problematic example of her parenting.



"Here’s a picture of my child running through water," she wrote. "It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country! 🤘🏽👎🖕."



But Pink didn’t stop there, she also added a number of pointed hashtags like, "F**k the parenting police;" "If you feel like unfollowing please god do it quickly" and "Opinions are like a**holes."

This post doesn’t appear to be in response to any one comment or user, but instead the seemingly hypercritical culture of deriding famous parents’ social media accounts showcasing anything that might be deemed controversial -- a position in which Pink, and her husband, Cary Hart, have often found themselves.



In April, she posted a photo of herself and her son, Jameson Moon, feeding a bird while poolside. In the image, her 2-year-old boy is naked from the waist down, however the songstress scrawled over his nether region. In the comments section, she offered a blistering response to criticism she received for the image.



"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there," she wrote. "Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper."



"I deleted it because you’re all f**king disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors," Pink added. "And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives."



"There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh," she concluded before sarcastically adding: "Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

Just a few weeks later, Pink visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she said she was done posting photos of her kids on Instagram after facing wave after wave of criticism.



"I cried. I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family," she said while discussing the scandal that surrounded the pelican image. "It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done. And I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."



Although that policy appears to have changed, time will tell if she once again decides to keep family photos off social media.



See more on Pink down below.

