Pink is so over the mommy and daddy shamers.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer took to social media this week to once again address the haters criticizing her and husband Carey Hart for the way they raise their kids, daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 1.

Pink called them out in the caption of a cute pic of Jameson shirtless with chocolate all over his face, which read, "Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you."

Despite her attempt to get the cyberbullies to stop with the negative comments, some still felt the need to criticize Pink and her husband. "Sarcasm I love as I am [sarcastic] too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny," one Instagram user wrote. "I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I'm sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care."

Pink responded, not holding back with her reply. "You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: How often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children?" she wrote. "Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S**t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator."

"You sound like a person that could learn something about looking at all of this," she added. "God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f**king stranger."

Pink continued to address the haters via Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "In the interest of saving internet space... this here is a Hart Family PSA. There is gonna be a s**t load of motorcycle riding, chocolate eating, fun having, and naked dance parties going on. Now we know. Now we can get back to the other dumb s**t we were doing."

Hart, a former professional freestyle motocross racer, has received backlash in recent months for sharing posts of his kids sick, eating food at a bar and riding dirt bikes.

"Don't worry parent police, I'm a professional," he captioned one of his recent pics, which features Jameson on the front of his bike, holding the handlebars with a helmet on. "#BeADadNotAFad."

"Jamo is dirt bike crazy, and got to take him on some fun rides," another post read. "Willow and mama @pink were charging the track. Love days like this!!!!"

