Carey Hart isn't having it.

Pink's husband shared on Tuesday that their 1-year-old son, Jameson, had contracted hand, foot and mouth disease while they've been traveling on the pop star's Beautiful Trauma tour. The motocross racer joked about telling a woman Jameson's scary rash was due to bed bugs while they were out to breakfast -- and that's when commenters chimed in.

Hart couldn't help but clap back at followers scolding him for taking his son out in public in his condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is a "mild, contagious viral infection common in young children." Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet, and the disease can be spread through person-to-person contact including saliva, coughing and sneezing.

"What's your point? You think I let my kids eat off of other peoples plates?" Hart replied to someone asking why he would take Jameson out to breakfast, sarcastically responding to another commenter with, "Yeah, I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Finally, the father of two admitted "we can go in circles all day." "My judgement was a result of a bother woman's judgment on my child," he wrote. "I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!!"

Pink's tour hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Earlier this month, the singer was forced to cancel her show in Sydney, Australia, after she was hospitalized with a gastric virus.

See more on Pink in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Apologizes to Fans and Gives Health Update After Cancelling Sydney Show Due to Hospitalization

Pink’s Son Jameson Gets Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease While on Tour With His Mom

Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teenage Girl Who Just Lost Her Mom

Related Gallery