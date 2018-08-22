Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teenage Girl Who Just Lost Her Mom

Pink just proved yet again that no one takes care of their fans the way she does.

During her concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, the songstress stopped her concert when she noticed one particular sign in the audience. It read, “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!”

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer quickly headed into the crowd to oblige the young fan. After giving the fan, whose whole name is Leah Murphy, she gave her an autograph and posed for some selfies.

Murphy’s mother, a diehard Pink fan, had planned to attend the singer’s concert in Sydney but sadly died before she could. Her daughter had planned to use her ticket, however, the concert was postponed because Pink got ill.

So, Murphy’s aunt, Katrina Donkin, bought a ticket and took her to the Brisbane concert. Prior to the concert, Donkin set out on a mission to see that her niece got a hug at the show.

“Ok guys Help me out,” she captioned a photo of Murphy and her mother, Debbie. “Leah and I are going to see @pink Monday 20th in Brisbane. Most of you know Leah and Harvey lost their beautiful mum Deb recently. We are planning on dancing for Deb the whole night. If you can share this post as much as you can in the hope that @pink might see it and give Leah a hug. That’s all we’re hoping for.”

“We couldn’t believe it worked,” Donkin told The Courier-Mail. “She hugged her so tight Leah cried. It was so beautiful and so meaningful. We think her mum sent her a hug from heaven.”

When Pink got back on the stage, she made a simple request to her fans in attendance.

“Everyone call your mom," she said. "I don’t care if it’s two o’clock in the morning and you’re stupid drunk. Call your mom.”

