Carey Hart isn’t interested in critics of his parenting methods.

The 43-year-old motocross biker took his 1-year-old son, Jameson, dirt biking over the weekend, just ahead of the little cutie’s second birthday.

His wife, Pink, and their 7-year-old daughter, Willow, also got in on the fun, but it was little Jameson, who sat on the front of his dad’s bike who caught some attention from critics.

"Jamo has his race face on,” Hart captioned a photo with laughing crying emojis. “Don’t worry parent police, I’m a professional. #BeADadNotAFad.”

In the shot, Hart is sitting on the bike behind his son, who is wearing a helmet.

When one commenter sarcastically wrote, “Nice eye protection for the kid,” Hart replied, “Move along.”

He also shared photos of some of the family fun, writing, “Awesome day riding motorcycles w/ the family @castillo_ranch. Jamo is dirt bike crazy, and got to take him on some fun rides. Willow and mama @pink were charging the track. Love days like this!!!!”

In the pics, Jameson is once again on his dad’s bike, while Pink is rocking a “Mama Hart” jersey, and Willow has a bike to herself in a full head-to-toe getup.

This isn’t the first time Hart has spoken out again critics of his parenting. In August, he posted a photo of Jameson, who had hand foot and mouth disease at the time, and was criticized for taking the little one out with a contagious viral infection.

“What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other peoples plates?” he replied to one commenter, adding to another, “Yeah my judgement was a result of another woman’s judgement on my child. But hey we can go in circles all day. I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!”

