Jameson isn’t a big fan of swimming!

The 1-year-old son of Pink and Carey Hart was taking a dip in the pool, in a clip from his mom’s Instagram, but he didn’t seem to be enjoying the experience too much.

“Swimming lessons are f**king fun you guys,” Pink captioned the precious clip of her little guy sobbing as he tried out swimming for the first time.

“What do you do when you get water in your eyes?” Jameson’s swim instructor asked him. “You blink and it goes away.”

But Jameson wouldn’t stop crying. Instead he tried to show off his moves, going briefly under the water.

The video was a far cry from how the little cutie handled bath time earlier this week. In another post, Pink shared a video of her kiddos in the bath as Jameson couldn’t stop laughing.

“Laughter is the best medicine,” she captioned the video.

Pink also posted an adorable photo of Jameson and her older daughter, Willow, 7, eating snacks together, writing, “When it comes to children: 1 is 1, and 2 is 10. But when they look out for each other, your heart explodes.”

Pink and her daughter Willow recently recorded a song for the new album, The Greatest Showman — Reimagined. Watch the clip below to see the sweet moment:

