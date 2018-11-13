Carey Hart is making headlines.

Pink's husband caused quite a bit of controversy on Tuesday, after seemingly threatening to shoot looters following the Woolsey Fire, which caused destruction and forced evacuations across Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and other areas.

"It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu," Hart captioned a photo of a group of men displaying their weapons behind a sign reading "Looters will be shot on site! P.D.C Posse." It is unknown if Hart is in the photo, but he added two hashtags alongside the post: "#DefendYourLand" and "#2ndamendment."

ET has reached out to reps for Pink and Hart for comment.

While some fans supported Hart's post, others called him out, noting that the area was recently plagued by a shooting, when 12 people were killed Wednesday night at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Among the victims was Tamera Mowry-Housley's 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley.

Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, have since condemned the "senseless" shooting, and in an interview with ET on Sunday, Jamie Foxx opened up about the surge of tragedy in the area.

"At least 25 people lost their lives, a lot of people are hurting in my neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, and of course, you know, the shootings," Foxx said.

"So, I can't tell people enough, in a world right now where it's sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people," he added. "And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. we were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren't, so just god bless all."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Robin Thicke on Finding 'Hope' After 'Devastating' Fire Destroyed His Malibu Home (Exclusive)

Teen Who Helped Save 'Bachelor' Mansion From Wildfire Says She Just 'Needed to Do Something' (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500K to Malibu Relief After Losing Home to Woolsey Fire