Pink is once again putting the trolls on blast!



On Sunday, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared a post on Instagram lambasting individuals who have been shaming her skills as a mother. In the post’s photo are her 2-year-old son, Jameson, her 7-year-old daughter, Willow, and the songstress herself feeding a pelican. Although Jameson is naked from the waist down, she scratched out that portion of the image. In the caption, Pink offered a blistering response to the comments she had received on the original photo.



“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”



“I deleted it because you’re all f**king disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors,” Pink added. “And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives.”



“There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh,” she concluded before sarcastically adding: “Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”

Last year, the “What About Us” singer decided to take aim at one critic in particular when they blasted her husband, Carey Hart, for his skills as a parent.



"Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you,” the three-time GRAMMY winner captioned a photo of Jameson covered in chocolate, prompting the critical response.



"Sarcasm I love as I am [sarcastic] too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny," they wrote. "I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I'm sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care."



That’s when Pink unleashed a scathing answer to the individual, writing: "You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: How often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children?" she wrote. "Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S**t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator."



"You sound like a person that could learn something about looking at all of this," she continued. "God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f**king stranger.

