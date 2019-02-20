Like father, like son!

Earlier this week, Pink's husband, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to show off their 2-year-old son's impressive skills on an electric bike. Little Jameson's excellent riding comes as no surprise, seeing as his dad is a former professional freestyle motocross competitor.

In the clip, Jameson balances himself on the bike as Carey, 43, stands close by to supervise. Wearing a camo jacket, boots and a black helmet and pants, Jameson looks at home on the back of the bike. The couple's other child, 7-year-old Willow, can be seen in the background of the video, playing on her hot pink scooter.

"Jamo blows me away!!!! Today at the shop I broke out his @ridestacyc electric bike. Literally his first go he made it the length of my shop!" Carey praised his youngest child in the caption. "I was a little nervous about the throttle, but he picked it up instantly. Not bad for 2 years old. Gonna have my hands full lol."

Willow also got in some time with her dad in the shop, with Carey sharing a black-and-white pic of the duo working together.

"Love that the kids enjoy hanging in my shop," he gushed. "Willow asking me questions as I solder the wiring on mamas @indianmotorcycle #Scout. Think it’s time for her to pick up the tig."

It seems Jameson enjoys racing in all forms! Last week, Pink, 39, shared a clip of her youngest child playing with a Hot Wheels set at home. When the toy wouldn't cooperate for him, he hilariously exclaimed, "Ah, dammit." Pink captioned the video with the hand-over-the-mouth emoji.

Jameson's interest in racing has previously stirred up controversy. Back in December, Carey shared a snap of Jameson riding on a dirt bike with him.

"Don't worry parent police, I'm a professional. #BeADadNotAFad," he captioned the pic.

When commenters began criticizing Carey's parenting skills, Pink came to her husband's defense.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: How often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children?" she wrote. "Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S**t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator."

"You sound like a person that could learn something about looking at all of this," she added. "God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f**king stranger."

