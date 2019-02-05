Pink was surrounded by love at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony!

ET caught up with the 39-year-old singer on Tuesday as she received a star on Hollywood Boulevard, in honor of all her tremendous achievements in the music industry. And while all eyes were on Pink, the mother of two says she was just happy to have her family by her side.

"To have my whole family here, it's incredible, it's such an honor," Pink told ET's Keltie Knight. "I started looking down the list of the names... Julie Andrews, Lucille Ball. I'm next to The Rock and Jackie Chan. It's amazing!"

The pop star also explained the heartwarming acceptance speech she delivered about believing in yourself and never giving up.

"I'm just grateful. I think it's all about gratitude," she said. "It's just a trip. I'm almost 40, I have two beautiful children and I've been doing this for 20 years. It's just all about gratitude."

Pink also thanked her husband, aka her "muse" Carey Hart, and her "stars" -- their two children, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2 -- in her speech.

"I think they're terribly bored and they wanna go have pizza," Pink joked to ET. "[Carey] is totally my muse. We have been together for 17 years and it is work but it's worth it."

"He got me flowers yesterday which never happens, so that's what made today sort of set in... that this is a big deal," she continued. "It was sweet. And my daughter wrote me a note that said, 'Mama, this is a big deal and I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver.'"

But if it were Matt Damon, now that'd be a different story! Hear more on Willow's adorable crush on the actor below:

