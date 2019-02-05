It was a family affair at Pink's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony!

The 39-year-old singer was honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, with her mother, Judith Moore, husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow and Jameson, by her side.

Moments before Pink made her way up to the podium, Jameson accidentally stole the show by walking up to his mom and going in for a hug. The 2-year-old was adorably dressed in jeans, boots and a black-and-olive green jacket that featured a tiger patch.

Proving that mom duty never ends -- even when you're receiving one of the most prestigious honors! -- Pink was caught wiping Jameson's runny nose as Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban raved over the pop star's impressive achievements.

As her name was called, Pink attempted to hand over Jameson to his dad, but the toddler wasn't having it. Looks like this was the perfect time for Jameson to show the world he, too, is a star!

After hearing kind words from pals Kerri Kenney-Silver and Ellen DeGeneres, Pink finally delivered her own acceptance speech.

"This is surreal... I feel like I'm dreaming and if anyone pinches me I'm going to punch them in the left eyebrow," she joked. "I feel a lot of people probably only ever thought I'd make it to the walk of shame, but here I am. Two little letters make such a big difference."

"Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, 'To thine own self be true,'" she continued. "If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there's a power that lies in that. There's a power in believing in yourself, there's a power in not giving up on life and on not giving up on yourself. And there's a power in making a decision that while you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented, or whatever it is you tell yourself that you're not, if you're stubborn, and you don't give up and you work really hard, no one else can ever be you."

Later, she couldn't help herself from talking about her family.

"My whole family is here, and that makes it real," Pink exclaimed. "My friends and my fans, thank you for all of it. You guys make it matter. It's so good to see you, thank you for coming."

"And my husband, he's so cute," she gushed. "He's my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time I'd have not much to say. Thank you. I literally would not be standing here if it weren't for you, so never change. And my children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you. Ever, ever, ever."

.@Pink thanks the people who matter the most as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “My children... you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you!” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MUN9LLVII8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2019

Prior to the ceremony, Hart marveled over his wife on Instagram, writing, "Today's the day!"

"So proud of wifey @pink on her star!" he added. "Must be a pretty crazy feeling to have that permanent mark in Hollywood."

Pink also posted, revealing to fans that she and her mama were "ready to party."

"They're giving me a star," she captioned it. "Come join us."

