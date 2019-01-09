Carey Hart is all about celebrating his wife!

Pink's proud husband took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet message for the 39-year-old singer, whom he wed 13 years ago. In the selfie, Pink and Hart are smiling with the ocean at their backs. The couple are glowing in the pic, with Hart opting for a black T-shirt and sunglasses and Pink sporting a jacket, hoop earrings and a hat.

"Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary," the 43-year-old BMX athlete wrote. "Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong"

The sweet post comes just days after the couple of 17 years took their two children -- Jameson, 2, and Willow, 7 -- on a ski getaway in Mammoth Lakes, California.

"Thank you @mammothmountain for another beautiful adventure in the snow ❄️," Pink, 39, captioned an adorable shot of her family bundled up for the winter weather.

When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the singer in October 2017, she couldn't stop gushing about her man. "I'm hoping Carey asks me on a date soon because it's been a while," she joked less than a year after welcoming her son.

"He's funny. He's naughty. I like his brain," she added.

Watch the video below for more on the sweet family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink and Husband Carey Hart Dress as 'I Love Lucy' Couple for Holiday Party

Pink Slams Cyberbully Who Criticizes Husband Carey Hart's Parenting Skills

Pink Shares Sweet Video of Her 1-Year-Old Son Sobbing During His Swimming Lesson

Related Gallery