Pink and Husband Carey Hart Dress as 'I Love Lucy' Couple for Holiday Party

By Paige Gawley‍
Pink and Carey Hart
Pink loves Lucy!

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her incredible couple's costume with her husband, Carey Hart.

For a famous-couple-themed Christmas bash, the pair -- who have been married since 2006 -- opted to dress as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo from the famed sitcom, I Love Lucy.

The parents of two -- Jameson, 1, and Willow, 7 -- certainly nailed the look, with Pink donning a 50s style flare dress, a red wig and heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, 43-year-old Hart looked sharp in a classic tux and bow tie, which he paired with Oxford shoes.

"I really do love Lucy," Pink captioned one post.

I really do love Lucy

❤️💃🏼❤️

When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the singer last October, she couldn't stop gushing about her man.

"I'm hoping Carey asks me on a date soon because it's been a while," she joked less than a year after welcoming her son.

"He's funny. He's naughty. I like his brain," she praised.

