Pink loves Lucy!

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her incredible couple's costume with her husband, Carey Hart.

For a famous-couple-themed Christmas bash, the pair -- who have been married since 2006 -- opted to dress as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo from the famed sitcom, I Love Lucy.

The parents of two -- Jameson, 1, and Willow, 7 -- certainly nailed the look, with Pink donning a 50s style flare dress, a red wig and heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, 43-year-old Hart looked sharp in a classic tux and bow tie, which he paired with Oxford shoes.

"I really do love Lucy," Pink captioned one post.

When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the singer last October, she couldn't stop gushing about her man.

"I'm hoping Carey asks me on a date soon because it's been a while," she joked less than a year after welcoming her son.

"He's funny. He's naughty. I like his brain," she praised.

