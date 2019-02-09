Could Willow Hart make an appearance on Pink's next album? According to the "What About Us" singer, it could happen!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Pink at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year celebration honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, where she revealed that fans could hear another duet between her and her 7-year-old daughter.

"Will you sing with me again sometime?" she asked Willow on the red carpet. "Yeah!"

Fans last saw the pair sing “A Million Dreams” together for The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined last year, and while Willow was a big fan of the 2017 musical film starring Hugh Jackman, she's got quite a varied music taste. "She was correcting me all day today, on Imagine Dragons," Pink hilariously revealed on Friday. "I got the lyrics wrong, the melody!"

The 39-year-old singer, who also shares 2-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart -- doesn't mind a little input from her kids. She brought her cute children along as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week, and won fans over with her relatable mom moment.

"I truly didn't think anyone was looking when I wiped my son's nose on the carpet," she confessed, marveling at the "fun" day, regardless. "It's a really good week. They're not sick anymore. Everything's good."

The "Raise Your Glass" singer will end her week with the 2019 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, but on Friday, she was all about Parton. Pink kicked off Friday's event with a show-stopping performance of the icon's song, "Jolene."

"Two words: Steel Magnolias," she said when asked why she loves Parton so much. "I love Dolly Parton! I have always loved Dolly Parton. She's incredible. She's funny, she's talented in every avenue. I love her so much!"

