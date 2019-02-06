Get excited, Pink fans!

The 39-year-old singer was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where she revealed a new album is coming this spring.

When asked if she has new music in the works, Pink excitedly exclaimed, "I do!"

"I haven't talked about it yet," she said. "I'm shooting a video in a week, I think, with Michael Gracey, the director from The Greatest Showman. I'm really excited about that. He's amazing."

"Then I have a new song, 'Walk Me Home,' and I have a new album, Hurts to Be Human," she continued. "I think [the album] comes out in April and I think [the song] comes out in two weeks."

Host Ellen DeGeneres then asked Pink to give a preview of "Walk Me Home." The pop star accepted the challenge, giving fans a tease of the first single's powerful lyrics: "Walk me home in the dead of night / I can't be alone with all that's on my mind / Say you'll stay with me tonight / 'cause there is so much wrong outside."

This will mark Pink's eighth studio album, following 2017's Beautiful Trauma, which included hits like "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," "I Am Here" and What About Us?"

During her sit-down with DeGeneres, Pink also admitted that she has some trouble accepting praise, which is why receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday was a bit uncomfortable.

"It was overwhelming. I was embarrassed," Pink recalled of the ceremony, where DeGeneres spoke fondly of her. "It's so much attention and I had to stand up there while you talked about me. It was a lot for me. But it was amazing today. It was amazing."

"I recognized so many people out there. All from the concerts, all over the years. It's meaningful. It is meaningful," she continued. "It's hard for me. I hate compliments and that's a huge compliment, and so I was crawling out of my skin. But it was really great... I really don't like compliments. I don't accept praise. It's not how I learn. Positive reinforcement doesn't work on me."

When the 61-year-old host then suggested that Pink should see someone about her inability to accept praise, she assured DeGeneres, "I have been."

Despite her lack of comfort, DeGeneres decided to compliment Pink even more: "The thing about her, she's obviously this amazing performer, if you've ever seen her in concert she's the most amazing performer, but, at the same time, she's the most normal, grounded, amazing person. She can turn it on and be amazing and then just be a regular person."

My friend @Pink needs to get better at taking compliments. Quick, everyone please tweet a compliment to P!nk right now. https://t.co/ULYzJJEVBX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2019

DeGeneres spoke similar words the Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday, where she gushed about Pink (real name: Alecia Moore) as both a person and performer.

"The world knows Pink as Pink, but I know -- is it Alyssa? Allison? Alecia? -- I know Alecia: shy, lazy, quiet, timid, doormat. No one has ever used those words to describe you. Only me," DeGeneres joked. "... I think, as an artist, Pink has found the perfect balance. Her voice is strong, but not overpowering. Her attitude is rebellious, but not threatening. Her performances are dangerous but awe-inspiring. And her hair is often overpowering, threatening and dangerous. It's good hair. I compete with your hair a lot."

"I've gotten to know Pink over the years and I honestly can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor," she continued. "Even though she's a huge international star, she is the most normal, grounded person that you'll ever meet. She really is. She's just, like, a regular person, which is very hard to get that balance of how awesome she is and how awesome she is as a person."

Following the ceremony and her inspiring speech about believing in yourself, Pink spoke to ET about receiving the honor and celebrating it with her family; her mom, Judith Moore, husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, were all in attendance.

"To have my whole family here, it's incredible, it's such an honor," she said. "I started looking down the list of the names... Julie Andrews, Lucille Ball. I'm next to The Rock and Jackie Chan. It's amazing!"

"I'm just grateful. I think it's all about gratitude," she added. "It's just a trip. I'm almost 40, I have two beautiful children and I've been doing this for 20 years. It's just all about gratitude."

And although she may not accept compliments well, the gravity of the honor really hit the "Raise Your Glass" singer hard when both her husband and daughter did sweet things for her ahead of the ceremony.

"[Carey] got me flowers yesterday which never happens, so that's what made today sort of set in... that this is a big deal," she revealed. "It was sweet. And my daughter wrote me a note that said, 'Mama, this is a big deal and I'm glad it's you and not Justin 'Beaver.'"

