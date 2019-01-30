Pink's husband is stirring up controversy after posting a video of his 7-year-old daughter shooting a rifle.

Carey Hart took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video that shows Willow, the couple's eldest child, firing a 22 rifle. In the clip, Willow is wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray pants as she kneels down to fire the rifle.

"Can I go?" she asks her dad in the video. "Is the safety on?"

Once Hart confirms that the safety is off, Willow fires the rifle.

"Haven’t poked the parent police bear in a few days," he captioned the clip. "Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards."

"Started her shooting at 3yrs old," Hart revealed. "For the record [none] of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower"

Some commenters praised Hart for teaching his daughter gun safety at a young age, but others thought that three years old was too young for a child to shoot.

"That is your opinion. I never slam people for speaking their opinion," Hart wrote in response to a negative comment. "I enjoy debate and shedding light on subjects that are sensitive like this. Now when you disrespect my country or 'culture' I feel I have every right to get nasty."

"Now I understand that you don't 'give a f**k it's my 2nd amendment right' but I sure as hell do," he continued. "For one I NEVER block anyone, but you are free to unfollow me since my American ways so deeply bother you. Goodbye."

Instagram

Instagram

This isn't the first time Hart has faced criticism for his parenting. Back in December, people called Hart out for letting Jameson, his then 1-year-old son, ride a dirt bike. In comments at the time, the pro motocross competitor urged critics to "move along."

Pink, 39, came out in defense of her husband, telling one negative commenter: "How often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S**t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator."

In August, Hart posted a photo of Jameson, who had hand, foot and mouth disease at the time, and was criticized for taking the little one out with a contagious viral infection.

“What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other people's plates?” he replied to one commenter. He then responded to another critic, “Yeah my judgment was a result of another woman’s judgment on my child. But hey we can go in circles all day. I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!”

