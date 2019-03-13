Pink had quite the eventful visit to Nashville.

The 39-year-old singer followed up her Beautiful Trauma tour stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday with a surprise visit to a local bar -- to give fans an unexpected encore.

Pink clearly wasn't done singing after her concert ended, as she treated patrons at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge to a jammin' cover of Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee." The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer leveled with the crowd at the venue, explaining that she needed to pull up the lyrics and hilariously asked them to "use a filter" on any videos they posted of her performance. The audience couldn't have been more excited, however, loudly cheering for Pink from the moment she stepped on stage.

The mom of two is leaving Nashville with more than just memories. As she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, she and her family decided to adopt a sweet puppy this week.

"Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with. Of course we went home with one. Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville 😍," she captioned a photo of her daughter, Willow, holding the pup. "#causewhynotaddmorelove #suckerforapoundpup #notenoughstressalready #chaos #whatthehelljusthappened #sweetboy."

Pink is all about family. See what she told ET at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the video below.

