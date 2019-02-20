Pink Debuts New Single 'Walk Me Home' From Upcoming Album

Leave it to Pink to give us the first soaring anthem of the year!



On Wednesday, the hitmaker dropped “Walk Me Home,” a stirring rally for optimism that still manages to linger, albeit ambiguously, on the problems of 2019.



“Walk me home in the dead of night/I can’t be alone with all that’s on my mind,” she sings on the single’s chorus. “Say you’ll stay with me tonight/‘Cause there is so much wrong going on outside.”



The sweet imagery of a romantic walk home is a swift departure from her most recent singles like “Beautiful Trauma” and “What About Us,” which seem to explore more troubled relationships.



The songstress teased the new song during a recent visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, singing the rousing chorus a cappella. She also revealed at the time that the new album, Hurts 2B Human, arrives in April.

ET caught up with Pink at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year celebration honoring Dolly Parton, where she was joined by her daughter, Willow, who sang a duet with her mother on The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined last year.



When asked if she’d ever record another track with her daughter, the singer turned to Willow and asked, "Will you sing with me again sometime?"



To which the 7-year-old responded: “Yeah!”



Pink also explained that, when the pair sing together around the house, Willow always tells her when she isn’t getting it right.



"She was correcting me all day today, on Imagine Dragons," the GRAMMY winner shared. "I got the lyrics wrong, the melody!"

