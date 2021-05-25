News

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares 38-Pound Weight Loss

By Mona Khalifeh‍
Ree Drummond
Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is showing off her 38-pound weight loss. The cooking show personality took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video detailing her weight loss journey, which started in January.

"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. #fyp," Drummond captioned the video.

The food enthusiast shared that she lost weight the old-fashioned way, cutting calories, exercising and lifting a lot of weights.

"I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID," she told her followers.

"Starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond continued, noting her 38-pound weight loss. "No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts."

@thepioneerwoman

Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. ##fyp

♬ Taste It - Ikson

Earlier this month, Drummond shared some photos from her daughter Alex's wedding to her college boyfriend, Mauricio Scott.

"Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?😂)," she captioned the shot, which showed husband, Ladd Drummond, wearing a neck brace. Drummond shared on social media earlier this year that Ladd and their nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in a crash on the family's ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. Caleb suffered a concussion and broken ribs, while Ladd broke his neck in two places -- but the Pioneer Woman assured fans both would be OK. 

