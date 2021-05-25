'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares 38-Pound Weight Loss
Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is showing off her 38-pound weight loss. The cooking show personality took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video detailing her weight loss journey, which started in January.
"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. #fyp," Drummond captioned the video.
The food enthusiast shared that she lost weight the old-fashioned way, cutting calories, exercising and lifting a lot of weights.
"I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID," she told her followers.
"Starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond continued, noting her 38-pound weight loss. "No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts."
Earlier this month, Drummond shared some photos from her daughter Alex's wedding to her college boyfriend, Mauricio Scott.
"Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?😂)," she captioned the shot, which showed husband, Ladd Drummond, wearing a neck brace. Drummond shared on social media earlier this year that Ladd and their nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in a crash on the family's ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. Caleb suffered a concussion and broken ribs, while Ladd broke his neck in two places -- but the Pioneer Woman assured fans both would be OK.
Watch the video below for more on the Drummond family.
