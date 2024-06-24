The Pioneer Grandma! Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is preparing to welcome her first grandchild. Her eldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott, were expecting their first child together.

Posing for a sweet photoshoot in a white dress, Alex held up a series of sonogram photos.

"We can’t wait to meet you, little one. Baby Scott joining the party this winter!" she captioned the post. "Thank you Lord for this precious gift 😇"

Also featured in the photos was the couple's adorable golden retriever, Sir George Scott, who was sporting a "big brother" bandana.

Ree quickly commented on her daughter's post, writing, "Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!"

She also reposted to her own account's Instagram Stories, writing, "There's been a development!"

On her Pioneer Woman blog, Ree wrote, "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child. It's surreal, and I'm sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body after hearing upon hearing similar news."

She added that the baby is due around New Year's Day.

Alex is the oldest of Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond's, five children. The couple are also parents to daughter, Paige Drummond, 24, and sons Bryce Drummond, 21, Jamar Goff, 21, and Todd Drummond, 20.

Alex and Mauricio tied the knot in May 2021, and her chef mom catered the event.

Ree was the host of her hit Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman, from 2011 to 2021. She has also penned several cookbooks and has her own line of cookware.

