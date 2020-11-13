Pitbull, Sak Noel and Salvi know you’re in need of a new hot track. Together they’ve released “Que Rica (Tócame),” the kind of song designed to get the party going. And, only ET has the exclusive first look.

Months after releasing an inspiring video for “I Believe That We Will Win,” Mr. Worldwide is back to giving fans exactly what they’ve come to expect from one of his bangers. While the uncensored lyrics for this new song only hint at the wordplay at the core of this new song, the new video all but makes up for it.

" When I was sent the beat, I got inspired by its energy and the Spanish guitar," Pitbull told ET exclusively. "I didn’t have to think twice about it and I jumped on the record. Looking forward to making history with Sak and Salvi."

The video finds the Miami native in the kind of decadent world the song conjures up for his fans. “Take a couple of shots,” Pitbull sings, “y deja el orgullo” (leave your pride behind). The video features seductive women dancing on poles and embracing one another in pools, on makeshift dance floors, and all over Pitbull himself. They writhe to his beat in neon-tinged scenes designed to get your blood pumping.

“We released 'Tocame' at the beginning of the pandemic and, despite having no clubs open, the song became a huge international hit," Sak Noel shared with ET. "But it was an instrumental record and we wanted to have a top-tier vocal on it. There are only a few artists that can deliver on a record like this. Pitbull is the best one and we got him. He took an already great record and made it into a global smash which we are all very proud of."

Watch the full video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pitbull Releases New Empowerment Song With Proceeds Going to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Inside Pitbull's Rise to Global Superstardom!

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020: Pitbull Reflects on Kobe Bryant's Legacy (Exclusive)

First Look at Pitbull’s ‘I Believe That We Will Win’ Music Video (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart First Look at Pitbull’s ‘I Believe That We Will Win’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Related Gallery