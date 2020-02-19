Pitbull couldn't be more honored to pay tribute to Selena Quintanilla.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the "Get Ready" singer at rehearsals for 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, where he touched on being a part of "Selena Quintanilla XXV-Veinticinco Años."

Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III & Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G and many more will perform in honor of Quintanilla -- who died on March 31, 1995 -- during a special tribute concert in Texas on May 9.

"Selena is an icon, a legend and she forever lives with us," he expressed, before reflecting on Quintanilla's tragic death. "Sometimes those kind of things happen to give other opportunities to those that have also gone and touched the world."

"Example, without what happened to Selena, there wouldn't have been a Jennifer Lopez, to a certain extent," he said, referring to Lopez's breakout role as the late singer in the 1997 biopic, Selena. "That was an amazing opportunity for her to be able to show Hollywood what she is and what she brings to the table. Representing a powerful woman, Latina y que abrió muchas puertas para nosotros. Opened a lot of doors for us."

"So it's a true honor and these kinds of moments, they're priceless. Sometimes, you know, while you're living them, it's hard to recapture them. Once you go through with it, you sit back and you go, 'Wow, what a moment.' It's truly an honor and I look forward to it," he noted.

Pitbull, meanwhile, is ready to take the stage during Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday, where he's co-hosting with Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.

"For one, Premio Lo Nuestro, muchas gracias por la oportunidad. Thank you very much for the opportunity, but what better than to throw a party in the 305, Miami, Dade County, the magic city? What happens in Miami never happened," he said. "And then you got Mr. 305 hosting. I think they got it right. Not the Super Bowl halftime, but they got it right."

"And I got say for Thalía, too, she's amazing.. and Alejandra," he said, adding. "I never have a trick up my sleeve, to be honest with you, because some things happen that happen naturally. And that's the way I like it. I like it to be real. I think that's the real magic trick."

The 32nd annual awards show will air on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

