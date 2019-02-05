The first full-length trailer for PLL: The Perfectionistsis here!

Freeform dropped a two-minute trailer for the Pretty Little Liars spinoff on Tuesday, and it's clear that no matter where Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) go, they can't escape the drama.

The new show finds our PLL favorites in a new town, Beacon Heights, where not everything is what it seems. The series' haunting new trailer, for example, opens with the question if it's OK to murder a murderer, before revealing that the residents of Beacon Heights -- played by Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown and more -- "did terrible things" and "got terrible things done to them."

A little mystery, a couple of body bags and a sexy underwater kiss follow. Watch below.

During Freeform's Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, creator I. Marlene King said the show would be "shining a light on Alison’s transformation" from a high school mean girl to the "leader for the youth" in The Perfectionists.

“That’s kind of what’s charming about her now. She has a lot of wisdom. There’s humor that comes with that, but it’s way more than that. It’s deeper," Pieterse explained. "What I love about The Perfectionists is, if you’ve never watched the show, you get it. If you’re a PLL fan, you appreciate it without it being too much in your face."

“We’ve embraced [PLL], tonally, with the new show," King continued. "[But perfectionism] something we really want to address, this idea that people feel like they have to live their perfect lives, and be perfect in every way, because we know that’s impossible.”

King dished more on what fans can expect from The Perfectionists while chatting with ET last June.

"Sofia's character Ava has, in my opinion, one of my favorite [secrets]. Everybody has a secret going into this new show, and her secret is really one of my favorites. I don’t want to give up what it is, but it's pretty awesome and it's pretty cool and she's kind of a fierce badass -- in her own Sofia way because Sofia is so adorable," King said, adding that fans will also find out what's going on with Alison and Mona right in the first episode.

"Alison is surprised to see Mona... Mona is Mona. You never really know whether you can trust her or not, and that continues to be her truth in this new story," she teased.

As for whether other PLL stars like Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario might make an appearance on The Perfectionists down the line, King said it's "always" a possibility.

"They’re always welcome. We would always want to find a place for them," she revealed. "I think there's just such a seamless sort of transition to this new show that it's always possible for people to just come in and sort of drop in and visit us."

PLL: The Perfectionists debuts Wednesday, March 20 on Freeform.

