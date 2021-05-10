Porsha Williams is clearing the air. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed romance rumors with a post confirming her relationship with her co-star Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

Porsha took to Instagram Monday night to share a snapshot of herself and Simon on a boat, and explained that their relationship "began a month ago."

"Yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," Porsha, 39, captioned the pic. "I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Porsha went on to break down the specifics of their romance timeline, and stressed that their relationship is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce.

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them," Porsha wrote. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."

Porsha went on to say that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley -- with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar -- is supportive of her new relationship.

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," she wrote. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!"

"It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins," Porsha concluded.

Romance rumors linking Porsha and Simon reached a fever pitch on Sunday when the reality star shared snapshots from a festive Mother's Day gathering, and she posed with Simon and Dennis.

In one pic -- which prompted some to question whether or not she an Simon might have gotten engaged thanks to a sizable sparkler on her ring finger -- Porsha is seen smiling and resting her hand playfully on Simon's stomach while posing between her boyfriend and her ex.

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April, sharing "After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways."

Falynn and Simon began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. She has three children from a previous relationship, while Simon has four children of his own.

